More e-scooters than ever will be able to legally hit the streets of Ballarat as authorities extend an ongoing trial aimed at informing new laws.
The state government is lifting its ban on private e-scooter use on public roads from April 5, meaning tens of thousands of early-adopters across Victoria will no longer risk fines.
Riders have praised the move - part of an expanded trial in Ballarat and three other Victorian cities - as a sign of the government's refusal to put e-scooter regulation in the too-hard basket.
Alfredton radio producer and e-scooter owner Patrick Laverick said he was pleasantly surprised to see the government "move so quickly" to allow privately-owned e-scooters in the trial.
He said he'd been worried about what was going to happen when the Ballarat the trial came to an end, as it was scheduled to do this week, but said the extension of the trial by six months made it "pretty clear that the government has a lot of appetite for making sure that they get all of the legislation around this emerging form of transport right".
"It seems like they've got a really positive attitude towards how these scooters are being used," Mr Laverick said.
"They've recognised that and now they're working to develop safety regulations and ensuring that riders can get on the road without risking a $925 fine."
Roads Minister Melissa Horne Roads announced on Thursday the expansion of the trial - along with a range of rule changes - after finding e-scooters were "popular with many Victorians".
Pedestrian advocacy group Victoria Walks however was disappointed with what it saw as a lack of consideration for those most negatively affected by irresponsible e-scooter use: elderly people, people with disabilities, and families with young children.
"The government has not fixed the problems for people walking but has pushed ahead, putting the demands of private e-scooter companies ahead of the safety of Victorians," Victoria Walks Executive Officer Dr Ben Rossiter said.
"It doesn't look like our concerns and many in the community have been listened to," he said.
Other community members have reacted negatively to the news that the bright orange hirable e-scooters introduced to Ballarat as part of the trial 15 months ago are sticking around for at least six more months.
Some have called them "eyesores" and others have questioned why the City of Ballarat is hosting the technology for for-profit company Neuron Mobility free-of-charge.
Committee For Ballarat Chief Executive Michael Poulton believes people will come around in time, and the sight of e-scooters will be accepted in the same way other vehicles like cars and bikes are as a normal feature of the city's streets.
The Committee would next like to see the introduction of more share scheme operators to Ballarat to boost competition, as well as ongoing education and reinforcement around responsible riding, and an improved network of shared bike paths.
"Legalising private ownership is a positive step forward because it helps us take congestion off the streets and normalises the mode of transport, which has to have a positive impact on rider behaviour," Mr Poulton said.
"People have to start to come to terms with the change, and if that takes a bit more time than what otherwise might have been...
"At the end of the day, it will be a good result for Victoria when we get to the point where we've got legislative change and we've got this as a normal part of our city landscapes."
The City of Ballarat was contacted for comment.
