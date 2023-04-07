Nathan Dunstan's long-awaited return to City Oval lasted only minutes, with the Redan ruck injuring his ankle at the opening contest.
Despite wearing a moon boot on the bench for the Lions, Redan coach Gary Learmonth was confident Dunstan would be good to go for the Lions' round two fixture.
"He rolled his ankle in the first contest, he stood on the other ruck's foot and went down," Learmonth said.
"It is just a sprain of his ankle so hopefully he'll be up and running for round two. He just put the boot on to take pressure off of it."
Dunstan's injury led to an increase in centre bounce attendances for both VFL-listed Will Madden and Declan Murphy.
"Will was always going to go into the ruck but he probably spent a bit more time in the ruck than we would've liked," Learmonth said.
"I thought he was super today, he provided us with some really good use of the footy."
Redan's Jack Richards also went down on Good Friday, with the skilful player suffering a shoulder injury.
Lake Wendouree was dealt a cruel blow with premiership player Michael Foster, who returned to the Lakers over the off-season, copping a heavy knock to his leg early on.
Foster played no further part in the game following the knock and headed to hospital for a check-up.
Due to the nature of their Good Friday clash, both Lake Wendouree and Redan enjoy an "unofficial" bye round as the rest of the competition completes round one next weekend.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
