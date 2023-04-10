Works are beginning on what looks to be the final piece of the Keeping Ballarat Moving road infrastructure project.
Residents in proximity to the intersection of Dyson Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road have been made aware that works will begin on a new roundabout at the site on April 17.
Significant changes in traffic conditions will result from the works along Dyson Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road during the project.
Construction will be done in stages and start on the north-east corner of the intersection along Ballarat-Carngham Road.
During this first stage, traffic management will guide motorists through one lane of traffic at a time.
Access to residential properties and businesses will be maintained for most of the works, with some alternative arrangements in place.
Delays are expected during the works, particularly during peak periods.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead if travelling through the area. The new roundabout is the last of six intersection projects to be completed from the Keeping Ballarat Moving set of projects.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.