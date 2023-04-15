Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after late-night car crash

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an incident on Learmonth Road late Friday night.
Police say the 25-year-old man appears to have been hit by a car near Nursery Lane about 11pm.
Emergency services attended and he was airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital with leg injuries, in a critical condition.
The 66-year-old driver involved has spoken to police and the investigation is ongoing.
The incident follows a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Daylesford on April 12.
Police say a motorbike rider was knocked from his bike at the East and Knox Street roundabout about 6pm.
The male driver of dark-coloured Toyota Hilux initially stopped at the scene, but then left without rendering any assistance to the motorbike rider, who was taken to hospital with injuries.
Anyone with information relating to either incident is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit confidential report via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.