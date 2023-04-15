The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Learmonth Road crash: man flown to hospital after emergency services attend incident near Nursery Lane, Wendouree

KG
By Kirra Grimes
Updated April 15 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after late-night car crash
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after late-night car crash

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an incident on Learmonth Road late Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.