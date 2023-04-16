The Courier
Caleb Ross' battles rare Neurod2 genetic disorder

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated April 17 2023 - 6:56am, first published 4:30am
Caleb Ross, 6, lives with a rare genetic disease and is in need of a wheelchair accessible vehicle as his condition worsens. Picture by Luke Hemer
Caleb Ross, 6, lives with a rare genetic disease and is in need of a wheelchair accessible vehicle as his condition worsens. Picture by Luke Hemer

A wheelchair accessible vehicle would change the lives of a family with a boy living with a rare genetic disease.

Local News

