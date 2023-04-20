OFF the back of a confidence boosting 77-71 win over the Indonesian national team on Wednesday night, the Ballarat Miners will head to Tasmania this weekend with a renewed confidence.
The Miners clash with Hobart on Friday night before the long road trip to Davenport to play North West Tasmania on Saturday.
Coach Luke Sunderland said the team got plenty out of the Indonesian hit-out, with none of the starting five playing more than 15 minutes as they rested up for the weekend.
"It was exactly what we hoped it would be and what we wanted to get out of it," Sunderland said. "Zac Dunmore played 32 minutes and top-scored with 22 points, Jackson Talbot had another good run, Riley Dunn got 18 minutes, Ethen Fiegert got a run.
"Everything we'd brought up from the weekend we put into practice."
Sunderland said it would be two very different match-ups this week with Hobart playing a more traditional game, while North West Tasmania played in a similar vein to the Miners in that the focus was more on speed rather than height.
"The depth and style of play will be two different types for us, Hobart in particular play quite different to the rest of the league. I'm hoping that end-to-end speed and transition will be our key," he said.
Injured point guard Max Cody will sit out this week, but Sunderland revealed his hamstring strain wasn't as bad as first thought. In a best case world, he could return next weekend, however, it is likely he will be given extra time to make sure he is right for the rest of the season.
IT'S a big double header road trip for the Ballarat Miners women this week with clashes against Hobart and Launceston, but they are two games that are very winnable for the young squad.
A lot of the weekend's success or failure will hinge on just how the Miners perform on Friday night against a Hobart side which has yet to get a victory on the board and sits on the bottom of the ladder.
Despite the position, the Chargers aren't too far away, losing their own big double last week by 14 and 9 points.
For the Miners, while Abbey Wehrung has been a one-women band in the last couple of matches, she will need some help from the likes of Milly Sharp and import Emma Karamovic who will need to stand up to take some pressure off the team's marquee player.
A win on Friday will give the team heaps of confidence heading into the match-up with Launceston on Saturday, but they will face a tough game with superstar Keely Froling looming large in the Tornadoes team.
Both teams have faced Bendigo and lost by more than 20, so if both play to their capabilities, this is a game that should go to the wire.
