Ballarat Miners NBL1 South squads off to Tasmania for double-header

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 20 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:30pm
After impressing on the road last weekend, Jackson Talbot would expect to see more minutes in Tasmania.
OFF the back of a confidence boosting 77-71 win over the Indonesian national team on Wednesday night, the Ballarat Miners will head to Tasmania this weekend with a renewed confidence.

