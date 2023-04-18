The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment requires demolition of Sturt Street florist, dance school, picture framers, real estate agency

KG
By Kirra Grimes
April 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Victorian-era Sturt Street building - pictured in the 1960s - will be demolished to make way for a driveway and car park servicing an expanded Ballarat Base Hospital. Picture supplied
A Victorian-era Sturt Street building - pictured in the 1960s - will be demolished to make way for a driveway and car park servicing an expanded Ballarat Base Hospital. Picture supplied

Long-running Ballarat family businesses are being forced to shut up shop to make way for a major state government development.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.