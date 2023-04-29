The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Perridak Art Gallery opens on Mair Street showcasing First Nations artworks

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
April 29 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Trevor Mitchell with BADAC chief executive Karen Heap at the opening of the Perridak Art Gallery on Mair Street. Photo by Adam Trafford.
Artist Trevor Mitchell with BADAC chief executive Karen Heap at the opening of the Perridak Art Gallery on Mair Street. Photo by Adam Trafford.

A new gallery dedicated to First Nations art and storytelling has opened on Mair Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.