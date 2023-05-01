The Courier's photographers are always out snapping our fantastic city, from sporting highlights to big changes to horrific tragedies.
But it's in the lighter moments they can really shine, making a family's day with a portrait or capturing a shot of a reunion after decades.
IN THE NEWS
This week, on a cold Friday, they hit the massive Great Outdoors and 4x4 Expo at the Ballarat Showgrounds, where hundreds of exhibitors showed off their wares, and the launch of author Yvonne Horsfield's new history of Ballarat's Chinese families, Chinese Roots.
