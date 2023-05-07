The Courier
Alleged bobcat thief denied bail in Ballarat Magistrates' Court

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
May 8 2023 - 5:00am
Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File photo by Adam Trafford.
Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File photo by Adam Trafford.

A man charged with stealing a bobcat in a string of alleged heavy vehicle thefts across the region has been denied bail by a Ballarat court.

