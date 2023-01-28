A self-described ice addict accused of driving a stolen car at authorities and ramming a police vehicle as he tried to evade capture has faced court.
Drew Hancock, 28, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on charges including reckless conduct endangering serious injury, intentionally exposing police to harm and theft of a motor vehicle.
His brother, co-accused Jamie Hancock, 30, was bailed last week.
Police informant Detective Senior Constable Scott Gordon told the court on Friday the pair forced entry into the workshop at the Maryborough Toyota dealership at about 3.22am on January 17, 2023.
"[They] stole numerous Toyota vehicle keys within the store and other assorted customer keys from the drop box ... [and] electronic devices belonging to Toyota used to start Toyota vehicles without having possession of keys," he said.
The accused and co-accused are alleged to have left the dealership, only to return at 6.30am the same morning.
Detective Senior Constable Gordon told the court the brothers were captured on CCTV trying to open doors of vehicles at the dealership, eventually locating a Toyota Land cruiser valued at $70,000 and a brand new Toyota Hilux, valued at $65,000.
They are alleged to have driven off in convoy, with the 28-year-old accused in the Land cruiser, and his older brother in the Toyota Hilux.
About 8.56am, the pair were said to have stopped the cars at Clunes-Creswick Road and West Berry Road, in Glendonald, because the Land cruiser was having engine issues.
A witness, who was driving nearby, called police.
Police arrived about 9.23am and the men fled on foot to a nearby farm, where they are said to have accessed an unlocked 1989 Mitsubishi truck, and drove it to a gate exit at the property.
"At this time they observed [police parked] within the gateway," Detective Senior Constable Gordon said.
"The accused began reversing the stolen truck towards the police vehicle, forcing [police] to flee to prevent serious injury.
"The accused collided with the police vehicle and continued driving on Clunes-Creswick Road."
READ MORE:
The court heard extensive damage was caused to the police vehicle as a result and it was deemed non-operational.
The men are alleged to have abandoned the truck in Clunes and left the area in a blue Ford sedan.
On January 25, it is alleged the accused was driving a stolen Land Rover Evoque when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled at the intersection of Ballarat-Daylesford Road and Maddens Road in Clarkes Hill, about 11.29am.
"The accused left the vehicle at the scene and proceeded on foot approximately 200 metres upon locating a Mitsubishi Triton [on] Ballarat-Daylesford Road, Clarkes Hill," Detective Senior Constable Gordon said.
"The accused entered the vehicle located under the carport and left the area."
He was arrested the following day in Sebastopol on Mount View Drive.
The Mitsubishi Triton was also found on the same street, and police alleged Hancock had a zip-lock bag of methylamphetamine on him when arrested.
The court heard evidence against the accused included CCTV footage, mobile phone records, a bank card in his name which was recovered from the HiLux, and police at the scene confirming his identity.
The older Hancock was arrested at a Mitchell Park address on January 24, after he was found sleeping in one of the bedrooms by authorities.
He was granted bail and will reappear in court on March 2, 2023.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz told the accused while she had granted his brother bail the week prior his "situation was different".
"It's been put you don't have anywhere you live [and] you may have drug problems," she said.
The accused told Ms Mykytowycz: "I've got an ice addiction."
He said he had done well under a community corrections order in the past and engaged in counselling until he "touched on the drugs again", and "everything went downhill".
"I need help is what I need," he said.
"I go to jail and jail's not rehabilitation."
Ultimately, the magistrate found there were no bail conditions that could mitigate Hancock's risk to the public.
He will remain in custody until the matter returns to court on March 6.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.