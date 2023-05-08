Demolition crews have come so close to Marlene Clarke's doorstep in recent weeks, she's lent them her own garden hose to keep the dust down.
But even as the neighbourhood she's known for more than 40 years disappears around her - to make way for a new housing project - the grandmother is nowhere near ready to leave and let the bulldozer through.
A house directly next door to Ms Clarke's, in the Leawarra area of Delacombe, was demolished over the past couple of weeks as part of the state government's plan to deliver new, higher-density social and affordable dwellings under its Big Housing Build.
The other house neighbouring Ms Clarke's property has been vacated and stripped bare.
Ms Clarke's lush front garden and lively young grandchildren stand in stark contrast to the desolation around them.
And with no certainty as to where or when authorities plan to move them, they're staying firmly put.
"I've tried to ring them [state government authorities] and find out when, I've spoken to the demolition crews - no one can tell me," Ms Clarke said.
"I could be here for another 12 months - the problem is I don't know how long I'm going to have to move [my belongings], get all my plants into pots.
"It's taken years to get this much - I'm not just going to walk out and leave it to the bulldozers."
As a social housing tenant, Ms Clarke has been offered alternative accommodation by state authority Homes Victoria.
But she refuses to go into a "tiny little unit" as she says is the only option she's seen, especially after a friend in a similar situation complained of issues with utilities, cooking and laundry facilities, and security in a newly-built dwelling.
"There's so much wrong with it," Ms Clarke said.
"After all that, there's no way I'm taking a new one."
Before she gets to the point of "sitting in front of the bulldozer" to save her home, Ms Clarke said she might first try reaching out to federal MP Catherine King for help getting a better outcome from Homes Victoria.
"They don't contact me, and I don't know who to contact - they won't answer my questions," she said.
According to signage erected in the Leawarra neighbourhood, demolition works are expected to continue until September 2023.
When The Courier last visited Marlene, a resident of a nearby private dwelling not included in the redevelopment plans stopped to comment that it was sad to see homes demolished "especially in such a community place".
"We're all pretty close," the young woman said.
Homes Victoria confirmed Ms Clarke's home is part of stage two of demolition and she was yet to express a preference for relocation out of the multiple homes offered.
"We know moving home can be difficult and challenging, that's why we are supporting residents every step of the way to move smoothly and comfortably into a new home," a Homes Victoria spokesperson said.
"We have been working with residents to provide a range of relocation options and our team makes best efforts to relocate residents nearby so children can stay at their schools and residents can remain close to their communities."
The state government is replacing ageing housing at Delacombe with high-quality, energy efficient, and accessible social and affordable housing.
Homes Victoria has been working with renters since June 2021 to help them relocate to suitable, alternative housing while the works are completed.
All relocated tenants will have first rights to one of the newly-constructed homes if they wish to return after the project is completed - expected to be in about five years' time.
