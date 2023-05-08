The Courier
Delacombe house demolitions: social housing tenant resists Homes Victoria relocation plan in Big Build development

By Kirra Grimes
May 9 2023 - 5:30am
Delacombe resident Marlene Clarke said her home 'shuddered' around her as the house next door was demolished. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Demolition crews have come so close to Marlene Clarke's doorstep in recent weeks, she's lent them her own garden hose to keep the dust down.

