IDAHOBIT 2023: Rainbow flag flies in Ballan in first for Moorabool Shire

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
May 17 2023 - 12:30pm
Moorabool Council marked its first IDAHOBIT flagraising at Ballan on Wednesday, with flags at half mast in line with a State Funeral in Melbourne. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.
Moorabool Council marked its first IDAHOBIT flagraising at Ballan on Wednesday, with flags at half mast in line with a State Funeral in Melbourne. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

A State Funeral for a former Federal MP has led to the first rainbow flag flown at a Moorabool Council office to remain at half mast.

