BFNL 2023: Sebastopol stalwart leads all with 43 touches | Stats HQ

Redan 14.8 (92) d East Point 11.13 (79)
Izaac Grant was at his game-changing best for Redan against East Point on Saturday.
The young gun had 24 disposals and booted four goals, popping up when his team needed him most in plenty of key moments.
North Ballarat 17.7 (109) d Ballarat 5.8 (38)
Sam Glover returned from VFL duties with a four-goal haul for the second time this season.
The Collingwood-listed forward finished the day with 19 disposals and eight scoring shots.
Sebastopol 10.9 (69) d Lake Wendouree 1.9 (15)
Sebastopol stalwart Tony Lockyer was a ball-magnet against Lake Wendouree.
The fan favourite amassed a league-best 43 disposals and a whopping 17 marks, totalling the second-most ranking points this season (but that's for tomorrow).
Melton 15.12 (102) d Bacchus Marsh 1.9 (15)
Melton premiership player Lachlan Watkins continued his red-hot start to the season in round six.
Watkins put together a flawless performance with 42 touches at 73% disposal efficiency, as well as 13 marks.
Darley 33.17 (215) d Melton South 2.2 (14)
Darley dominated against Melton South, kicking 33 goals in a 201-point thumping.
Billy Myers booted nine goals including one on the siren to secure the record-breaking margin.
