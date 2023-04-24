Emotions boiled over late in North Ballarat's clash with Redan on Saturday with two yellow cards shown to both sides.
Redan's Lachlan George and North Ballarat's Ryan Polkinghorne picked up yellow cards in the heated scrap.
ROUND TWO: Wrap up all of Saturday's BFNL action
Roosters coach Brendan McCartney did not think there was much to look into post-game.
"It probably could have been alleviated a bit quicker with a 50-metre penalty," McCartney said.
"I don't think we were the initiators, I think we probably got the rough end of the stick."
North Ballarat came from behind to record a 13-point win on Saturday.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
