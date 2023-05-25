The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Station wagon smashes through Ballarat Golf Club to get ATM

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 25 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tradies at work repairing the main doors to the Ballarat Golf Club in Sturt Street Alfredton. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.
Tradies at work repairing the main doors to the Ballarat Golf Club in Sturt Street Alfredton. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

Detectives are on the hunt for a car that smashed through the main doors of the Ballarat Golf Club in an attempt to steal the ATM.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.