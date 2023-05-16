Ballarat police say a "vehicle of interest" from a separate undisclosed incident has been torched.
The SUV, understood to be a Ford Territory, was reported on fire along Sebastopol-Smythesdale Road around 2.20am Wednesday, near the end of Bells Road.
Police said the car was destroyed in the blaze - and it was unclear if it had any number plates.
Officers had to use VIN numbers to identify the vehicle.
CFA crews extinguished the fire.
Police said no one had been interviewed or charged at this stage.
They were also unable to confirm if the car had been stolen.
