The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Transport

Questions about Ballarat's role in VLocity train maintenance

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 26 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Andrews at an under-construction early parenting centre in Lucas, May 26, 2023. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Daniel Andrews at an under-construction early parenting centre in Lucas, May 26, 2023. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Questions have arisen about the tender process for the maintenance of 23 new V/Line trains after seemingly mixed messages from the state government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.