MELANIE WHELAN: Ballarat chance for Super Netball needs strong structure

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 3 2023 - 11:16am, first published 9:30am
It's going to take a strong structure to bring an elite netball team to Ballarat in the wake of Collingwood's demise, which leaves the likes of Magpies' captain Geva Mentor in the dark. Picture Getty Images
SWOOPING in on Collingwood territory sounds like a great opportunity for Ballarat - but this is going to need a lot more support than a hint in the bottom of a Netball Victoria press statement.

