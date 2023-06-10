The first hospitality offering at the Goods Shed is expected to open by September.
Itinerant Spirits is currently under construction in the historic Ballarat station precinct building.
The whisky, gin and vodka distillery - an off-shoot of Melbourne outfit Little Lon Distilling Co - will include a cocktail bar, restaurant, event and masterclass space, mezzanine floor with seating for 40 people and whisky 'den'.
A German-made coffey still to produce vodka and whisky, and gin still has been installed in the more than 160-year-old building.
Itinerant Spirits co-founder Craig Ryan said the Itinerant brand was three-and-a-half years in the making.
"We are really wanting to create something that is truly born of Ballarat but with aspirations to travel the globe," Mr Ryan said.
"With that, not only to create the Itinerate experience, but promote all things Ballarat and mid-west Victoria."
Mr Ryan said the venue, which received state government funding, would open in August or September.
Itinerant Spirits is one of four hospitality leases at the Goods Shed. Dumpling restaurant Boom Time, all-day-dining eatery Nolan's - named after nearby Nolan Street - have been confirmed.
A fourth tenancy for the food and beverage hub has not been announced.
Negotiations with prize-winning Dollar Bill Brewing were under way in 2021 to fill the fourth tenancy, however the Invermay Brewer dropped out.
The Atlantic Group manages the Goods Shed, which already features conference and meeting rooms and a 300-seat theatre.
It forms part of the Ballarat Station Precinct redevelopment made possible through $28.3 million from the Labor government.
The Ballarat Goods Shed is more than 160 years-old and remains a relic of Victoria's goldrush era.
Member for Wendouree Juliana Addison said the new distillery would be another major drawcard for the region.
"Ballarat's reputation as a destination for bespoke food and drink experiences is growing - that's why we're backing businesses to showcase the best our city has to offer," Ms Addison said.
Member for Eureka Michaela Settle said Itinerant Spirits would provide a new destination for Ballarat residents and visitors.
"This new addition to the Ballarat Goods Shed will make this precinct a vibrant destination for locals and visitors alike - while supporting local jobs," Ms Settle said.
Completion of the Goods Shed ends the station precinct redevelopment, which includes the Quest Ballarat Station apartments, multi-level car park with more than 400 free spaces, an additional 150 car parks for the Quest Ballarat Station and bus interchange.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.