The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

ABC series Gold Diggers premiers in July 2023

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
June 19 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Actresses Danielle Walker, left, and Claire Lovering on the set of the new ABC series 'Gold Diggers'. Picture supplied
Actresses Danielle Walker, left, and Claire Lovering on the set of the new ABC series 'Gold Diggers'. Picture supplied

Seventeen people from the Ballarat and Daylesford regions will feature in a new television series premiering in July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.