Seventeen people from the Ballarat and Daylesford regions will feature in a new television series premiering in July.
The cast members, from Ballarat, Clunes, Daylesford, Glenluce and Hepburn Springs, make up 16 per cent of extras on 'Gold Diggers'.
Producers shot about half of the show at Maldon and surrounding areas, with the main location at the yet-to-be-opened tourist spot, Porcupine Village.
Muffy Potter, the series producer from KOJO Studios, said the residents understood the world the show aimed to achieve.
"We wanted to find a cast of local extras that we could use throughout different production days...they could understand the world," Potter said.
"Part of our commitment to VicScreen was to work in regional Victoria and spend our production dollars in regional Victoria so it was important to invest in the local community."
IN THE NEWS
The extras feature as residents of a small fictional gold fields town set in the 1850s when thousands flocked to the area to make their fortune.
The eight-part comedy is a riotous, rapid-fire show that follows Gert and Marigold, two sisters who move to the goldfields in the hopes of catching newly-rich idiots to marry.
Gold Diggers premieres on ABC TV and ABC iview on Wednesday, July 5 at 9.10pm.
