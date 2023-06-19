The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

LaNCE TV training program connects community

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 19 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kim and Charlotte in the Voice FM 99.9 studio. Picture by Kate Healy
Kim and Charlotte in the Voice FM 99.9 studio. Picture by Kate Healy

Kim and Charlotte had little to no on-air experience when they began their LGBTQIA+ radio show five weeks ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.