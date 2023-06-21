The Courier
Concerns energy bill rises will hurt people in Ballarat this winter

By Bryan Hoadley
June 22 2023 - 5:30am
'Eat or heat': The winter crisis gripping Ballarat
Ballarat is facing a cost of living emergency, as a perfect storm of cold weather and rising bills affect the community.

