'Eat or heat': The winter crisis gripping Ballarat

Ballarat is facing a cost of living emergency, as a perfect storm of cold weather and rising bills affect the community.
The city has just shivered through its coldest day of the year on Tuesday, and the Bureau of Meteorology predicts the temperature won't reach double digits until Saturday.
According to emergency relief advocates, as winter hits, people in Ballarat are struggling to afford to heat their homes.
And on July 1, the default electricity market offer is set to rise by 25 per cent, meaning many will see a significant rise in their bills, which has advocates worried the increase will tip people over the edge.
The Ballarat Foundation's Andrew Eales said Ballarat was in a cost of living "emergency", which could have dire consequences.
As the crisis spreads, Mr Eales said people, and in particular families, who had never before needed support, were increasingly seeking help from emergency relief agencies.
"The cost of living pressures we're seeing at the moment are the most challenging that we've seen for quite some time," he said.
"They would be relevant in autumn, spring and summer, but they become particularly pertinent during winter where heating costs add so much pressure to gas and electricity bills.
"This is really serious and the weather at this time of year just accentuates the problem.
St Vincent de Paul Society Ballarat volunteer Alan West said since winter had started they had seen a noticeable increase in people needing help to pay their energy bills.
He said the need was only going to become more critical as the temperature kept getting colder, and bills were affected by the price increase.
"It's all very concerning to us - you just feel so sorry for people."
Mr West said during the cold snap people had been forced to rug up in their homes rather than using the heating.
"They take a blanket and put it over them while watching TV - it's not as ideal as it should be, but it does save on the heating," he said.
University of Adelaide's Professor of Housing Research, Emma Baker, said it was common for people to be in a situation where they had to decide whether to "heat or eat" at this time of year.
"When people are cold, it exacerbates conditions like respiratory conditions, asthma and cardiovascular disease, so we know we've got all those links to health outcomes."
Professor Baker said a big problem was some of the most vulnerable people were stuck in the coldest housing.
"It's actually the people who need the warmer environments who tend to be put into colder environments that are more expensive to heat," she said.
A further issue is that most Australian homes were built to withstand the heat rather than cold, and Professor Baker said homes hadn't been updated to reflect the rising cost of energy bills.
"In Australia power [used to be] really, really cheap, so you could just build the house on the assumption that people would be able to just heat the bejesus out of it," she said.
"Things have changed [but] we still really do build houses that are leaky, we basically build tents."
I would say the heat's uncomfortable but it's the cold that's going to kill you- Professor Emma Baker, The University of Adelaide
Professor Baker said there were a few simple steps people could take to help conserve energy, even in poorly constructed homes.
She said investing in draft-blocking door snakes was a cheap and effective way to preserve warmth, focusing on heating one room rather than the entire house also saved money and electric knee blankets were one of the most efficient heating methods.
Australian Council of Social Services (ACOSS) chief Cassandra Goldie agreed many people were going to be forced to choose between food and heating as temperatures dropped.
She said recent ACOSS surveys showed 65 per cent of people on low incomes had cut back on heating and cooling, 59 per cent were limiting the use of light, and almost 60 per cent were foregoing food and medication to afford their bills.
"With energy prices set to increase from July 1, people already experiencing energy debt will be forced into further hardship," Ms Goldie said. "The federal government must extend the energy price cap to at least 2025 and step in to provide adequate income support for those at great risk."
Mr Eales said a "really tangible" way the community could help people in need was by donating to the Ballarat Foundation's winter appeal. "We've got the agility to provide blankets to families where they are facing some of these challenges around affordable heating so they can stay warm," he said.
This winter the foundation is hoping to provide $50,000 worth of food, blankets and financial support to the Salvation Army, Uniting Vic-Tas, Anglicare and St VIncent de Paul.
The best way to support the appeal is in cash donations via The Ballarat Foundation's website.
