Owing to his disability, Buninyong resident Barry Devine finds it hard to stand for long periods of time, unfortunately the only bus stop he could access was without any seating or cover.
Fed up with the situation, he advocated to council for the need of improvements, and now people in Buninyong have a shelter to sit in while they wait for the bus.
The shelter has been built on the corner of Warrenheip Road and Midland Highway, next to the RSL Memorial Park.
Mr Devine said before the shelter was installed he had to stand for long periods of time in cold and wet weather while waiting for the bus, which would mean he would often put off travelling to Ballarat. "Sometimes I couldn't be bothered going on the bus," he said.
A long-term resident in Buninyong, Mr Devine said he was far more likely to catch the bus now there is a shelter for him to wait in.
It's not the first advocacy work Mr Devine has been involved in, he is a part of the Central Highlands Regional Action Group who advocate for people with a disability in Ballarat.
The organisation was a part of a campaign to make access improvements at Ballarat train station.
Phil Cutts from Grampians Disability Advocacy helped Mr Devine liaise with the City of Ballarat after he approached him with the idea.
He said the council were receptive to the notion, and installed the shelter in about four weeks.
"The council were great, and the community now has a new bus shelter, which is great for Barry because it's a seat and there's shelter from rain and sun," he said. "It was a really good win, and Barry was a great advocate for the community of Buninyong."
Mr Cutts said it was important to provide the elderly or people with a disability seating options as there were often long waits between buses.
I waited a long, long time for this- Barry Devine
While the new stop is good progress, Mr Cutts said he would like to see more shelters along bus routes.
"It just makes the whole system more accessible for everyone if there's shelters at every stop," he said.
The installation of more disability friendly public transport options is part of the City of Ballarat's Integrated Transport Action Plan.
The plan states there are some areas in Ballarat which contain poorly designed legacy infrastructure which prevents access for people with limited mobility.
As a result, the City of Ballarat is working to increase the number of areas, such as the stop in Buninyong, with accessible infrastructure.
It's one of several ways the council are trying to improve the city's beleaguered bus network.
In May, Ballarat mayor Des Hudson told The Courier the council was advocating for cross-town routes and looking at ways to address anti-social behavior on the network.
When asked if he was proud of his achievement in securing a bus shelter for Buninyong, Mr Devine was unequivocal.
"Yes, I waited a long, long time for this," he said. But, not to rest on his laurels for too long, he has now turned his attention to another issue in the community.
"We need more rubbish bins," he said.
