Buninyong has a new bus shelter thanks to resident Barry Devine

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated June 21 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 3:43pm
Bunninyong resident Barry Devine sitting at the Warrenheip road bus shelter he campaigned to have built. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Owing to his disability, Buninyong resident Barry Devine finds it hard to stand for long periods of time, unfortunately the only bus stop he could access was without any seating or cover.

