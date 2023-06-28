Ballarat residents were scratching their heads over a major stuff up in Vicroads' Digital Drivers Licence roll out on Wednesday night.
The digital identification technology - touted as "an easy, convenient and secure way to verify your identity" - misidentified licence holders, sending out emails pairing the correct first name with an incorrect surname.
The emails did not contain digital drivers licences - which become available to download in Ballarat next month - but asked recipients to register their interest in using the technology to carry their licence on their phone.
It's not a great start for the opt-in system, which is being trialled in Ballarat before a state-wide rollout next year.
The digital licence is said to be more secure than a physical card version, as it can only be accessed through a PIN or biometric authentication.
It's also supposed to help streamline the licence validation process for organisations like Victoria Police.
Vicroads has been contacted for comment.
