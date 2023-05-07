The Courier
Ballarat chosen to trial drivers licence on your mobile

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 8 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 9:53am
Ballarat drivers will be the first in Victoria to trial a digital drivers licence from June. Registrations can be taken at VicRoads from June. Picture by Kate Healy.
Ballarat drivers will be able to choose if they want a digital copy of their licence on their mobile phone from July.

