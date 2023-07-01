The Courier
Mooramong accommodation plans before Pyrenees Shire Council

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 1 2023
Mooramong homestead near Skipton has plans to transform into accommodation and a function centre. Picture National Trust
Mooramong homestead near Skipton has plans to transform into accommodation and a function centre. Picture National Trust

PLANS to transform an historic property once home to the rich and famous into a place you could stay overnight are before Pyrenees Shire Council.

