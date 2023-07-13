The Courier
Home/Community/History
Our History

Geoff McArthur launches Ballarat goldfields tale 'Look for the Red Umbrella'

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 14 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retired teacher Geoff McArthur stumbled on to the story behind a popular goldfields store. Picture by Kate Healy
Retired teacher Geoff McArthur stumbled on to the story behind a popular goldfields store. Picture by Kate Healy

GEOFF McArthur has been amazed to stand in shop four of the Old Colonists' row - now Collins Booksellers on Lydiard Street, where his book will be on shelves - and know this is where Mrs Muller sold umbrellas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.