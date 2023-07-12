The Courier
GALLERY | All the moves of Strictly Ballroom on the Ballarat Grammar stage

MS
By Michelle Smith
July 12 2023 - 7:30pm
Joseph Appleton (Scott Hastings) and Bonnie Mellor (Fran) in an iconic scene of the Australian musical Strictly Ballroom. Picture by Kate Healy
The glitz, glamour and glittery sequins of the ballroom dancing world is about to hit Wendouree with the curtain ready to rise on Ballarat Grammar's production of Strictly Ballroom.

