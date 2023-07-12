The glitz, glamour and glittery sequins of the ballroom dancing world is about to hit Wendouree with the curtain ready to rise on Ballarat Grammar's production of Strictly Ballroom.
The 105-member cast and crew had their final rehearsal on Wednesday before the first of four shows opens Thursday night at Wendouree Performing Arts Centre.
Director Elena Sabellico said after months of rehearsals the show was ready, although not without a few nerves ahead of opening night.
"They will make those nerves work to their advantage," Ms Sabellico said.
"Nerves are necessary so they do a good job - it means they care so they will focus and try to get things right."
Students from years seven to 12 are involved in the student-led production, with older students and more seasoned performers mentoring newcomers to the stage.
Ms Sabellico said she was excited for the students to perform an Australian musical.
"I really wanted the kids to do an Australian musical. I wanted them to see Australians do do world-class musicals," she said.
"They looked into the world of Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin to see Australians are making it on the international stage. It's really important they see Australian work is up there with the best in the world."
