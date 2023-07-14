The Courier
Home/News/Council
Council

City of Ballarat seeks interim heritage overlay on historic Addington homestead

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
July 15 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The planned demolition of an 1800s country homestead could be halted after Ballarat councillors decided to seek an interim heritage overlay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.