Police say they're "disappointed" with Ballarat drivers after some big stats from a four-day suburban blitz.
Operation Focus data shows 105 drivers were caught speeding by local officers and the state highway patrol between Thursday and Sunday within the City of Ballarat.
Of those, 90 were nabbed 20-25kmh over the limit - while another six were detected travelling even faster, leading to a loss of licence for at least three months.
On Friday State Highway Patrol members impounded a white Falcon clocked at 35kmh over the limit on a 100kmh road at Blowhard.
Officers first noticed the sedan in Miners Rest around 1.10pm.
Police said the month-long impoundment would cost the driver $1325 - and he was due to appear in Ballarat Magistrates Court at a later date.
It was one of four impoundments during the operation.
"It's disappointing to see these results over the four days," Sergeant Craig Kelso said.
"Especially with so many speeding offences and a really high road toll already this year.
"It's incumbent on all people to drive to the conditions. Be sensible.
"And given the fact the weather can change at any time, be mindful of potholes you might not be able to see properly.
"Check your lights, tyres, brakes, wiper blades - and the general condition of your car."
Meanwhile, a whopping 40 cars were found unregistered and 39 were issued with "canaries" - or yellow defect notices.
Police said 10 disqualified drivers were found behind the wheel - and another seven were unlicensed.
On Thursday a routine intercept in Geelong Road Mount Clear led to an unlicensed driver losing her car for 30 days.
The 53-year-old Golden Point woman allegedly returned a reading of 0.02 and also tested positive to cannabis and the drug ice.
Police said her vehicle was impounded at a cost of $1425 and she would be charged on summons with unlicensed-, drink- and drug-driving.
All up, police detected five drink-drivers and four drug-drivers across the blitz.
On Saturday police pulled over a white ute for a routine check on Eureka Street.
Officers said the driver was unlicensed and returned a positive breath test - but needed to have no alcohol in his system as part of his licence cancellation and suspension.
The 34-year-old Ballarat man had his vehicle impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1325.
Police said he was expected to be charged on summons with unlicensed- and drink-driving offences.
The Ballarat blitz saw another two drivers accused of disobeying traffic signals, 35 for "other traffic related matters" - and despite no overhead camera, seven people were nabbed for seatbelt offences and five for illegally using mobile phones.
"All up there were 305 offences and police carried out 4743 breath tests as well as 151 drug tests," Sergeant Craig Kelso said.
Meanwhile in Ararat, a driver from Merrijig near Mansfield not only forgot his fast food order, but he immediately lost his licence for a year.
On Saturday night, local officers intercepted the grey hatchback leaving a 24-hour drive-through on Collings Street (Western Highway)..
The 44-year-old driver recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.19 per cent, putting him almost four times over the legal blood alcohol limit.
The car was impounded at a cost of $1115 and the man will be charged on summons with multiple driving offences.
Operation Focus involved a drug and alcohol testing bus, two police on motorcycles (solos) and extra State Highway Patrol vehicles.
It comes after a chilly start to the week on Monday, with temperatures dropping to -1C at Gordon, where black ice warning lights were activated on the Western Freeway.
Drivers were advised to travel at 40kmh - with few seen adhering to the limit.
The ice warning lights are also close to one of the worst-affected areas on the freeway for potholes.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
