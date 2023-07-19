Tickets for the Ballarat leg of Spilt Milk 2023 are sold out.
Organisers confirmed on social media tickets for the music festival had sold out on Wednesday.
Ballarat was the first leg of the event to be swallowed up, with tickets remaining for Canberra, Gold Coast and Perth.
Spilt Milk music festival will return to Victoria Park this December 2.
Joining headlining US rapper Post Malone will be Dom Dolla, triple J Hottest 100 winners Ocean Alley, The Buoys, and Tkay Maidza, among dozens of others from the worlds of pop, rock, rap, and electronic music.
Up-and-comers like Ballarat's own SAMI, who played a show at Norwich Plaza as part of the Be_Hear/Now festival, will also perform.
The 2022 Spilt Milk attracted more than 30,000 people to Victoria Park, booking out hotel rooms and injecting about $5 million into the city's economy, according to council.
The one-day festival, which is subject to strict noise restrictions, operates with two large stages which takes over most of the park for about a month, including campsites.
