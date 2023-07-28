Homecoming hero: Giant return to Mars for Aaron Cadman

This time last year, Aaron Cadman lined up at Mars Stadium as a Greater Western Victoria Rebel, tallying 22 touches and two goals in a 33-point win against the Eastern Ranges.
Now, the number one AFL Draft pick is about to run onto Mars Stadium as a GWS Giant in front of family, friends and former Rebels and Darley teammates.
"I've had this game marked in my calendar for the last couple months," Cadman said.
"I've wanted to come back and play at Mars all season and it'll be exciting to be back where it all began."
The Darley junior has been all smiles this season as his side boasts a six-game winning streak.
"I'm living the absolute dream," Cadman said.
"It's pretty surreal. I don't think any feeling will beat the feeling of walking out onto a ground alongside your best mates."
Cadman was one of four inter-state players drafted by the Giants last year, which has made for a well-connected squad.
"I feel like it's a little bit different to other clubs, we're all from different areas so the footy club is all we have," he said.
"Everyone is super close because we're from different areas and we have to rely on each other.
"I think that goes a long way into becoming a good team and buying into the same game plan."
The 'Aaron Cadman Shrine' awaits the Rebels graduate with GWV Talent Lead Brooke Brown organising a homecoming gift for the program's favourite son.
"Brooke has been sending a couple of photos of it, I'm really looking forward to seeing it," Cadman said.
"I've got to go down there and sign it and write a little message on it."
A Gather Round debut at Norwood Oval kick-started Cadman's AFL career, with the young star managing 11 games in his inaugural AFL campaign.
Cadman said the Giants new-look coaching unit had been "extremely pleased" with his progression this season.
"On the stat sheet it doesn't tell the whole story but they're happy with how I'm playing my role and creating opportunities for others," he said.
"(Adam) Kingsley said to me at the start of the season he would be over the moon if I played five games this year let alone 11 so he's super happy with how everything is going.
"I know it takes a long time to develop and I'm sure it will come along but hopefully I can fast-track that and get the rewards early."
While Cadman prepares to be the talk of the town on Saturday, he would not be surprised if his father, John, stole the limelight again.
"It seems every time someone puts a microphone in front of his face he just starts absolutely dribbling," Cadman said.
"I'll try my best to keep him away from the media."
Cadman returns to Mars Stadium on Saturday for a 1.45pm clash against the Western Bulldogs.
The Giants sit level with the Bulldogs with a 10-8 win-loss record ahead of the round 20 sell-out.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
