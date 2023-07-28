The Courier
Home/Sport/Footy HQ Featured
Sports Affairs

Homecoming hero: Giant return to Mars for Aaron Cadman

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 28 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GWV Rebel turned GWS Giant Aaron Cadman is back at Mars Stadium on Saturday. Picture by Getty Images
GWV Rebel turned GWS Giant Aaron Cadman is back at Mars Stadium on Saturday. Picture by Getty Images

This time last year, Aaron Cadman lined up at Mars Stadium as a Greater Western Victoria Rebel, tallying 22 touches and two goals in a 33-point win against the Eastern Ranges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.