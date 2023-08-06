Melton premiership coach Aaron Tymms is stepping down as senior coach at the end of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Tymms told his senior playing group of his decision on Thursday night.
"I never thought that I would find another footy club to fall in love with (after leaving Albion) but they're awesome here," Tymms said.
"It's going to be sad but I feel like there's a weight off my shoulders now that I've told the boys because I've been thinking about it for a while."
Tymms took over as senior coach of Melton in 2018 and led the club to a grand final appearance in his first season.
It has been a successful tenure at MacPherson Park, with Tymms boasting a 62-19 win-loss record and five finals appearances.
Melton's 17-year premiership drought came to an end in 2022 with Tymms coaching the Bloods to a five-point win against Sebastopol.
"I'm happy and content to leave and I'm proud to have done what I've done," Tymms said.
"My honest belief is that the boys need to learn from someone else.
"This group is going to stick together and I think it would be a good chance for someone else to come down and teach them some new tricks."
The 2018 BFNL coach of the year said he was motivated to go out on a high as the Bloods chase back-to-back premierships.
It now leaves three BFNL clubs without a senior coach for the 2024 season with Jack Fitzpatrick (Lake Wendouree) and Jackson Merrett (East Point) also stepping down.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.