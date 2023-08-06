The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: Premiership coach Aaron Tymms calls time

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
August 7 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melton coach Aaron Tymms (right) and captain Braeden Kight celebrate the 2022 BFNL premiership. Picture by Adam Trafford
Melton coach Aaron Tymms (right) and captain Braeden Kight celebrate the 2022 BFNL premiership. Picture by Adam Trafford

Melton premiership coach Aaron Tymms is stepping down as senior coach at the end of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.