The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Katie Jackson and Lucy Richardson win bronze at u-19 world rowing champs

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
August 7 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat Clarendon College rowers Katie Jackson and Lucy Richardson have taken out a bronze medal at the World Under-19 Rowing Championships after a desperate finish in the Pairs final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.