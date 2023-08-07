The Courier
Kathryn Mitchell named in javelin team for World Athletics titles

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
Updated August 7 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 2:30pm
KATHRYN Mitchell has made a remarkable comeback to the Australian World Championship, with recent form seeing her selected for the javelin throw for the titles in Bundapest Hungary from August 19-27.

