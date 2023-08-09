Hepburn superstar Andy McKay faces the possibility of missing the opening week of the Central Highlands Football League finals after leg surgery.
McKay required an operation to overcome compartment syndrome - a painful condition that occurs when pressure within the muscles builds to dangerous levels.
The CHFL's leading goalkicker missed the Burras' 29-point win over Bungaree on Saturday and Hepburn coach Mitch Banner has confirmed the veteran will not play again before the finals.
"He'll definitely miss the last two (games)."
While Banner is hopeful McKay will be back for the first week of the finals, there are no guarantees.
"Hopefully he'll be back early in the finals."
Where Hepburn finishes on the ladder might well dictate how McKay's return is managed.
The Burras are fourth and if they can finish in the top four and secure a double chance that goes with a qualifying final appearance, they might consider delaying his return.
Banner said McKay's general health was obviously the club's first priority.
He said while McKay's recovery was tracking well, there was no set timeline on recovery from such an injury.
"Recovery's an individual thing."
Banner said the diagnosis basically came out of nowhere after Hepburn's win over Beaufort.
He said someone fell across the leg when McKay was kicking for goal.
"We thought it was a corky and played on."
Banner said it was not until later that there was any indication it was as serious as it turned out to be.
McKay being sidelined has opened up the race for the CHFL goalkicking award.
He booted eight goals against Beaufort to go to 70 - leading Gordon's Adam Toohey on 45.
Toohey booted eight against Carngham-Linton on Saturday to close within 17 goals of McKay.
While it is a big ask for Toohey to close the gap in two games, he has finished the season in a rush with 20 majors in the past three rounds.
Gordon plays Creswick and Ballan in the last two games.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
