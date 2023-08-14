You were not the only one who struggled to get out of bed this morning, nor the only one who was frozen in their car or with pipes that just refused to work.
Ballarat recorded its coldest morning for the year, with the Bureau of Meteorology's weather station at the airport hitting -3.6 degrees at 7am.
That's colder than the previous low of -3.1 on July 19, and that'd probably be why windscreens were instantly re-freezing after getting water poured over them.
The apparent temperature - the "feels like" - was a brisk -6.9 degrees at 6.34am, just before sunrise.
Ballarat's headed for a top of 11 degrees on Tuesday - that's double digits, if you can believe it - and a partly cloudy day.
Wednesday promises more morning frost, and temperatures between -2 and 12 degrees.
Most importantly, the BoM reckons there'll be sun, though that won't be handy in the evening if you're headed to Alfred Deakin Place to watch the Matildas on council's jumbotron.
Remember to drive carefully in frosty conditions as black ice is common around Ballarat.
This weekend, sadly, rain is forecast.
