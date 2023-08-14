A Pakistani leader in Ballarat has urged people to never forget where they come from and how that can help this city.
Obaid Noor, speaking at the city's Pakistan Independence Day flag-raising, said he has long been a proud Australian but a large part of his identity is also growing up in Pakistan, and celebrating diversity was important.
August 14 marked the second time City of Ballarat has raised the Pakistan national flag in Queen Victoria Square, outside the town hall. The City and Ballarat's growing Pakistani community held a special ceremony last year to mark the nation's Diamond Jubilee (75 years) of independence from British rule.
Mr Noor, who has lived in other regional cities, said Ballarat people were true to their word in encouraging shared culture, foods and festivals. He said it felt good to see the Pakistani flag flying high for the day.
"It is about a flag raising but this connects with you and how you feel support," Mr Noor said. "You see people around you celebrating with you and it feels good.
"There are good memories. It's important kids know what their roots are for their education and psychologically - this is something that can have a strong impact and a positive impact."
In his speech, Mr Noor said Pakistan's history was one of a "lot of sacrifice, a lot of political agenda and a lot of movement on both sides of the borders".
He pointed to the white on the Pakistani flag for representing the empowerment of minority groups, the green for everyone else, the crescent for progress and the star for knowledge.
"For me...it's a celebration of who we are and how far we've come to contribute to the Ballarat community and in Australian society as well," Mr Noor said.
Pakistan became the first Islamic Republic state in 1956 but was first declared a sovereign state in achieving independence from the British Raj on August 14, 1947.
In Pakistan, Independence Day starts with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital Islamabad and 21-fun salutes in provincial capitals.
Ballarat's Pakistani community celebrated with a shared morning tea in town hall with food from restaurants owned by Pakistani locals, including Pizza Hut Bakery Hill.
The Indian Independence Act of 1947 created two nations, India and Pakistan, on August 15. Pakistan celebrates a day earlier and historically the reasons behind this remain unclear.
Ballarat's Indian communities will share an Indian flag raising outside town hall on August 15.
