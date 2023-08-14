The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

City of Ballarat marks 2023 Pakistan Independence Day in flag ceremony

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
August 14 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Pakistani leader in Ballarat has urged people to never forget where they come from and how that can help this city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.