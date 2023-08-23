The Courier
Gold-rush inspired gin bar Grainery Lane opens on Armstrong Street

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated August 23 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 4:10pm
A lavish new cocktail bar and distillery in Armstrong Street, from the minds behind venues such as Hop Temple, Aunty Jacks and Roy Hammonds, has opened.

