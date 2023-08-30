The final pieces are in place for Ballarat trainer Emma Stewart's two starters in the world's richest harness race.
Star three-year-old colt The Lost Storm and outstanding 4yo mare Encipher locked in their starting gates in the barrier draw for the $1.2m Eureka slot race to be run at Menangle in New South Wales on Saturday night.
The Lost Storm drew four and Encipher five.
However, with emergencies drawing inside them in two and three and unlikely to get a start, they are expected to come out of gates two and three respectively in the crack 10-strong field.
OTHER NEWS
Victorians make up half the field with Captain Ravishing, which was formerly prepared by Stewart, Catch A Wave and Captain Hammerhead also engaged.
Under the slot system, The Lost Storm will race for the TAB and Encipher for an Aaron Bain Racing/Summit Bloodstock syndicate.
The Lost Storm and Encipher had their last serious track workouts before heading to Menangle at Ballarat's Bray Raceway on Friday, with Stewart putting each through their paces.
The Lost Storm is regarded as Australia's premier three-year-old pacer, having won 11 of 13 starts.
He is a two-time group 1 winner, having taken out the Vicbred Super Series final last season and the Queensland Derby.
His late race start produced a win at Melton on August 12.
Racing in The Eureka means he is missing the Vicbred Super Series for three-year-olds.
Encipher has won 16 of starts, including four group 1s.
She is a last-winner, having won her first outing in free-for-all company at Melton on August 23.
MEANWHILE the Stewart stable has made a strong start to the Vicbred Super Series.
She has an outstanding record in the 2yo, 3yo, and 4yo classic and is set to have another strong hand in the group 1 finals at Melton on Saturday, September 16.
The VSS began with 2yo heats at Kilmore on Tuesday night.
Stewart won four of the five heats and it might have been an even bigger night had not one of three fillies' heats been declared a no race.
She won all three colts and geldings heats with Kingman ($6..50), Bay Of Biscay ($1.70 favourite) and Stormryder ($1.05 favourite)
Bay Of Biscay led home a stable trifecta.
First-starter Vague Beauty ($1.50 favourite) was the stable's fourth winner in a fillies' heat.
STEWART will also have two starters in the group 1 $150,000 Len Smith Mile at Menangle on Saturday night.
Mach Dan and Hurricane Harley are tackling the feature.
The Myrniong stable of Jess Tubbs also has Better Eclipse engaged and Burrumbeet's Michael Stanley has Rock N Roll Doo running.
Last year's Victoria Cup winner, Rock N Roll Doo is second-up off a long break after finishing a strong second to Encipher at Melton.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.