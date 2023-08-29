The switch-on date for Ballarat's controversial lake lights has been pushed back once more.
Originally slated to illuminate in July, then expected to light up in August, it will now be at least September before the project is complete.
Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson said the latest milestone for the project - having all 232 light poles and fittings installed - was expected by the end of this week.
Regional contractor DeAraugo and Lea Electrical are working with power authorities for the final commissioning of the lights, however a firm date is yet to be finalised.
Cr Hudson said new power supply boxes will be commissioned, with night testing of the lights to be carried out before the lights are officially switched on.
Once fully operational, the lights will be fitted with timers to switch off at 10pm, and back on at 5.30am. A natural light sensor will turn off the light in the mornings.
The 225 light poles around the lake and seven light poles along Morrison Street will light a route around Lake Wendouree to nearby Victoria Park.
It has been 25 years since lighting around the lake was first discussed.
The controversial $3.17 million project received $2.5 million from the state government with the remainder covered through council.
In the 2017 Lake Wendouree master plan, there was more than 80 per cent support for the lake lighting project following extensive community and local resident engagement, but there remains opposition to the lights among those citing it is unnecessary and will disrupt local wildlife and night-time vistas.
