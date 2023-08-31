It's one of the most exciting nights of the year - Commerce Ballarat announcing the greatest achievements across the city for its annual Business Excellence Awards.
This year, in partnership with several other organisations across Ballarat, the awards recognise outstanding achievements across different industries, with worthy winners in every category.
There's Ballarat businesses that have been here for generations acknowledged for some big risks, and newcomers finding their niche in a growing city.
The awards celebrate the strength, innovation, and resilience of Ballarat's businesses.
Importantly, the breadth of nominations and winners shows off Ballarat's greatest ideas and the amount of talent the city is producing.
About 600 people attended the Mercure on Thursday night for the awards ceremony
The big award on the night, the Federation University Business of the Year, went to Ferndale Foods Australia.
After investing millions of dollars into its Delacombe food production plants, the firm has cemented itself in Ballarat, producing protein, muesli, and confectionary bars, as well as the famous So Soft Marshmallows.
Check out the full list of winners in every category below - and congratulations from everyone at The Courier.
Mercure Ballarat Hotel & Convention Centre Restaurants, Cafes & Pubs Business Award - Hotel Canberra
Bartlett Manufacturing Family Business Award - Sectrol Security
City of Ballarat Creative Industries Business Award - Country & Vintage Babes
Gellibrand Support Services Inclusion Business Award - Piano Bar Ballarat
Nevett Wilkinson Frawley Large Business Award - Ferndale Foods Australia
Vitrafy Life Sciences Health & Wellbeing Business Award - Dental on Errard
Regional Development Australia Grampians Growers, Makers and Producers People's Choice Award - Mrs Browne Bakes
Hip Pocket Workwear & Safety (Ballarat) Retail Business Award - Haymes Paint
nbn Local Professional Services Business Award - CountPro
Runway HQ Newcomer Business Award - Olive Interior Styling
Power FM SME Business Award - Hot Temple
John Holland Social Change Maker Award - Raven Collective
Ballarat Times News Group Micro/Home Based Business Award - Dashie Dog Ramps
Central Highlands Water Trade Business Award - Smith & Sons Renovations & Extensions, Ballarat
Federation University Technology Parks Innovation Award - Dental on Errard
The WIN Network Customer Service Award - CountPro
Federation University Business of the Year - Ferndale Foods Australia
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.