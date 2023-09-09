The 2023 Central Highlands Football League returns this weekend and The Courier's popular weekly live streams continues.
Each week of the finals series, The Courier is broadcasting two senior CHFL matches online, adding to the extensive local football and netball coverage.
This Saturday, September 9, The Courier, in partnership with Intersport Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment, is bringing you a delayed live stream of the the action from the preliminary final between Springbank v Hepburn at Learmonth Reserve.
Unfortunately, due to technical issues at the venue, the game was unable to be streamed live, however you can stream it now.
