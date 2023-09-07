A Ballarat man left in refugee limbo will arrive at Anthony Albanese's Marrickville electorate on Sunday after a gruelling 1000km walk.
Neil Para left Ballarat on August 1 on the 'Walk for Freedom' calling for permanent visas for 10,000 asylum seekers who have been waiting for more than a decade.
Neil fled war-torn Sri Lanka - and in 2012 wife Sugaa was pregnant with their third daughter when they arrived in here. Australian-born Nive was given citizenship at age 10, but not the rest of the family - denying them access to work, tertiary study and Medicare.
The Sri Lankan Tamil refugee is carrying a petition and along the way has been raising awareness.
On Thursday he headed into the fringe suburbs of Picton and Camden.
"I've also met others like me. I've heard their stories and met their children who were born here - wanting the right to study, live and work here," Mr Para said.
'I met men who haven't seen their fiancé or wife and children for years, as well as a teenager who won a law scholarship but could not access it.
"Thank you everyone for supporting this walk and I hope it will bring good news for many refugees."
His change.org petition had around 11,000 names when Neil left Ballarat - and with just 50km to go the team has now collected more than 18,000.
"I've provided evidence to the government that people support this move," Mr Para said.
"I've enjoyed the beautiful colour of canola (walking along) and made friends for life.
"Every Australian welcomed me with open arms.
"People opened their houses to me, made meals, took care of me, drew signs and banners, Businesses also supported me.
"Road users were friendly. Some stopped to talk, take a selfie or photos. They also asked me why I was walking, wished me good luck and shouted me coffees.
"It was also an honour to receive shoes from (Aboriginal Voice to Parliament Yes advocate) Pat Farmer and run with him as well."
Mr Para has averaged about 30km a day passing through 30 towns in Victoria and 42 in New South Wales. He has walked on roads, back tracks and even through paddocks of cows.
"My feet are going OK - in fact once I get to Sydney they'll be ready to walk back home," Mr Para laughed.
"The weather has been bad today though.
"I'm used to Ballarat's Winter weather and it was 28 degrees here in Camden. It was hard for me to walk today."
Saturday's leg is due to take in the 20km between Liverpool Regional Museum and Mary Mackillop Reserve in Canterbury - with organisers inviting supporters to join the walk.
His final leg will start from 8.30am Sunday, heading up Permanent, Wardell and Addison roads before a noon welcome party at Enmore Park in Sydney's South West, where Neil will celebrate with his young family.
"They'll leave Ballarat and stay with one of my hosts in Albury before heading to Sydney on Saturday.
"They want to walk with me for the final few kilometres."
The petition presentation will take place at Marrickville on Monday.
