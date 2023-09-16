Gordon has secured its second Central Highlands Football League premiership in two years, defeating Springbank by 57 points at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
The final scores: Gordon - 13.13(91) def Springbank 5.4(34).
The Courier, in partnership with SportsPower Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment provided live coverage of the match, including a live stream of the match.
A blog of the day's events is below.
2023 CHFL grand final day live blog
