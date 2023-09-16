The Couriersport
2023 CHFL/CHNL grand final day live coverage

By The Courier
Updated September 18 2023 - 1:17pm, first published September 16 2023 - 5:25pm
Harry Biggs of Gordon (second from left) celebrates with teammates Ethan Crackel ( top) and (L-R) Billy Griffiths, Rohan Clampit, Ben Frazer, Jordan Clampit and Matthew Hoy in the Eagles' 2023 CHFL grand final premiership win. Picture by Adam Trafford
Gordon has secured its second Central Highlands Football League premiership in two years, defeating Springbank by 57 points at Mars Stadium on Saturday.

