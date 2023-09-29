The Couriersport
BFNL 2023: Brendan McCartney shuts down departure talks as Collingwood grand final awaits

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
September 29 2023 - 10:13am
Brendan McCartney has shut down rumours of him leaving North Ballarat as the former AFL senior coach looks ahead to an AFL grand final day spent in the Collingwood coaches box.

