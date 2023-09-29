Brendan McCartney has shut down rumours of him leaving North Ballarat as the former AFL senior coach looks ahead to an AFL grand final day spent in the Collingwood coaches box.
McCartney said he was "more than likely" to continue on at the Roosters.
"I'm probably going to add some things to my week that's I've got to balance out," McCartney said.
"Unless things change dramatically I'll be at North Ballarat next season."
McCartney spent the Friday night before the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League grand final in the back of Collingwood's coaching box as the Magpies secured their place in this year's AFL grand final.
The next day he almost pulled off a remarkable grand final victory for North Ballarat, but one week later the former AFL senior coach still has his chance at September glory on Saturday with Collingwood.
McCartney joined the Magpies ahead of the 2023 season in a part-time consultant role, with Collingwood coach Craig McRae eager to add the Roosters coach to his panel.
McCartney said he had "really enjoyed" being involved with Collingwood in what was meant to be a short-term role.
"They have been super welcoming and the players are very respectful so I just kept coming back," he said.
"'Fly' (McRae) rang me earlier in the year and just asked if I could come in and see what they do.
"It has been a good learning experience for me, but hopefully I've also given a bit back."
McCartney said there was a "great connection" at Collingwood this season.
"There is very little negativity around the players and the group," he said.
"Footy clubs can be notorious for little things bugging people but you don't see it there.
"Their connection and inclusion is first-rate."
Collingwood goes head-to-head with Brisbane in the 2023 AFL grand final on Saturday.
Brisbane boasts two Greater Western Victoria Rebels in Ballarat Clarendon College graduates Hugh McCluggage and Jarrod Berry.
