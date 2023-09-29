The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Ballarat council events bring in over $40 million to the region

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated September 29 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Events in Ballarat boomed in 2022 and 2023, generating more than $44 million for the city, up almost 50 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.