The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Events

10 trends for Ballarat brides ahead of Ivory Haus wedding expo

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 6 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 80s are back! Bright and bold colours and structured shoulders are some of the top wedding trends this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.