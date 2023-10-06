The 80s are back! Bright and bold colours and structured shoulders are some of the top wedding trends this season.
Ahead of the Ivory Haus wedding expo on Sunday, September 8, The Courier speaks with event manager Laura Feldman on the top wedding trends in 2023.
Ms Feldman said the event, which has been running since 2018, is all about matching soon-to-be brides with local vendors.
"We want to encourage people to spend their money locally when planning their weddings," she said.
The event brings a number of different vendors into the same place.
Ms Feldman said brides can make use of the event, no matter what stage of the planning process they are in.
"Might be that they only just got engaged and they're starting at the beginning or everything's done, they're just looking for something last minute."
Ms Feldman listed her top 10 wedding trends of the season, but if she had to pick a favourite, she said she is loving the bright colours coming back into weddings.
The event will be held at The Good Shed next to Ballarat Train Station on Lydiard Street North from 10am to 2pm on Sunday October 8.
Entry donations will be given to the Raven Collective.
Colour
Spring is bringing back all of the colour. Think electric blues, hot pink and bright yellows.
Consider mismatched bridesmaid dresses and incorporating pops of colour into your wedding decor to create a happy vibe.
Blurry photos
Motion blur is a technique that creates a dramatic yet romantic effect - almost like the people in the photos are "drunk in love".
Lab-made diamonds
Diamonds are a girl's best friend, but ethically-sourced and more affordable stones are better.
Retro-inspired wedding cakes
The vintage cake trend is increasingly popular.
Think white on white, with glace cherries on top, or baby blues with lashings of Lacey buttercream.
Embroidered veils
Whether it's personalised with your initials or wedding date, or with colourful flowers, embroidered veils are making a comeback.
Marrying now, partying later
We are seeing a lot more elopements and surprise weddings.
80's fashion
Think wedding dresses with structured shoulders, oversized bows and pearls and sharp suits in bold colours.
Pink!
I think we have Barbie-core to thank for this one. We are also seeing a lot of retro pink and red.
This includes live wedding painting and tattoos.
Over-the-top roof styling
This includes streamers, high-hanging florals, disco balls and lights.
Ivory Pavilion will also be hosting a wedding event this weekend.
The venue in Buninyong is finally complete and will be open on Sunday to view the space and meet suppliers.
They will be open from 2pm to 6pm.
