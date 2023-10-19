BFNL 2023: Bacchus Marsh signs 131-game AFL big man

Dennis Armfield's impact at Bacchus Marsh has been felt immediately, with a former AFL big man joining the Cobras for the 2024 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Andrejs Everitt will line up at Maddingley Park in 2024.
The 194-centimetre tall recruit played 131 AFL games at the Western Bulldogs, Sydney and Carlton.
His three seasons at the Blues overlapped with Armfield's time at the club.
Everitt is the younger brother of three-time All Australian Peter Everitt.
He joins the Marsh as a playing assistant coach.
Bacchus Marsh released a statement welcoming Everitt to the club.
"We look forward to welcoming Andrejs and his family to Maddingley Park for what is shaping as a very exciting year ahead," the statement read.
"Coming on board as a playing Assistant Coach, 'Dre' (Everitt) is continuing his long association with our new coach, Dennis Armfield.
"Having played at the highest level with the Western Bulldogs, Sydney Swans and Carlton Football Club, 'Dre' has a wealth of experience and footy IQ to share, along with his hunger to play alongside and mentor our young senior playing list."
Everitt was taken with Pick 11 at the 2006 AFL Draft by the Bulldogs.
