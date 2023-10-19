The Couriersport
BFNL 2023: Bacchus Marsh signs 131-game AFL big man

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated October 19 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:21pm
A former Carlton player is reuiniting with Dennis Armfield at the Marsh. Picture by Bacchus Marsh FNC
Dennis Armfield's impact at Bacchus Marsh has been felt immediately, with a former AFL big man joining the Cobras for the 2024 Ballarat Football Netball League season.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

